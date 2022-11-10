In the regular season finale for both teams, the Crandall Pirates football team crushed the Princeton Panthers by a count of 57-14 on Nov. 3 at Princeton High School.
With the victory, Crandall improves to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in district play. Princeton falls to 1-9 and 0-7.
Note: The football playoff teams out of Crandall’s district this season are Melissa, Lovejoy, Crandall, and Terrell.
After a Princeton punt, Crandall scored an early first quarter touchdown via a 28-yard pass from Luke Moffitt to AJ Mayfield. After this touchdown, Crandall was successful on a two-point conversion attempt which made the score 8-0 in favor of the Pirates.
Then, Crandall increased their lead to 15-0 in the second quarter thanks to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Moffitt to Josh Smith.
Crandall pushed their lead to 22-0 in the second quarter via a 19-yard touchdown pass from Moffitt to Deondre Bowman.
Later in the second quarter, Crandall saw their lead grow to 29-0 due to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Moffitt to Bowman.
At halftime, Crandall led 29-0.
Early in the third quarter, Crandall’s Chris Abron scored on a 16-yard run which made the score 36-0 for the Pirates.
Princeton finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter thanks to a 70-yard touchdown pass which made the score 36-7.
However, Crandall kept scoring. Andrew Anderson scored on three touchdown runs in the second half that covered one, 43, and and 46 yards respectively as the Pirates built up their lead even more. The last of these touchdown runs gave Crandall a 57-14 lead.
It should be noted that Princeton did score another touchdown in this game via a 17-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
For Crandall, the offensive fireworks in this game were produced by the following players:
Moffitt: 16 of 20 passing for 266 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Anderson: 15 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Abron: nine carries for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Bowman: two receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns.
Mayfield: two receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Smith: six receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown.
Sammy Omosigho: three receptions for 58 yards.
Offensively, Crandall gained 543 yards in this game (281 passing and 262 rushing).
The Crandall football team is scheduled to play Marshall in the bi-district playoff round on Nov. 11 at Marshall High School. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.