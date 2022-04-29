The Crandall Pirates varsity baseball team lost twice to North Forney on Aril 19 and April 22 by scores of 5-0 and 5-4 at North Forney High School and Crandall High School respectively.
Also, the Pirates lost a non-district game against New Diana High School by a count of 2-0 on April 23 at Crandall High School.
After these results, Crandall’s record stands at 16-9-1 overall and 9-3 in District 13-5A play.
In the first North Forney game, the Falcons shut out the Pirates thanks to a strong pitching performance from Cole Lancaster. For the record, Lancaster threw a complete game shutout while surrendering just two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
The two hits for Crandall in this game were registered by Dylan Degroot (bunt single in the first inning) and Landon Phillips (single to center in the seventh inning).
In the second North Forney game, Crandall came out strong as they built a 4-1 lead through five innings of play. RBIs for Crandall in this game came from Pierce Corbo (RBI single to left in the third inning) and Cole Hitt (RBI sacrifice fly to right in the fifth inning). Crandall also scored two runs via North Forney errors in the third and fourth innings.
With a late lead, Crandall appeared to be in good shape to win this game. But, North Forney had other ideas as the Falcons rallied to take the game. In the final two innings, the Falcons plated one run in the sixth and three in the seventh to emerge victorious.
In the New Diana game, the Eagles shut out the Pirates behind a good pitching performance from Jacob Newland. In this game, Newland shut out the Pirates on just two hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks.
The two hits for Crandall in this game were produced by Corbo (infield single in the sixth inning) and Hitt (double to center field in the first inning).
Through April 22, the District 13-5A baseball standings look this way: Forney High School (10-2), North Forney (10-2), Crandall (9-3), and Dallas Highland Park (8-4).
