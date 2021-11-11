The Crandall Pirate football team rolled past Greenville to clinch a playoff spot on Nov. 5 at Crandall High School.
With this 45-21 victory, Crandall improves to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in District play. Greenville sees their season end at 3-7 overall and 2-5 respectively.
Crandall is slated to play Lovejoy High School in the bi-district playoff round on Nov. 12. Lovejoy will host this playoff game at their home stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The four football playoff teams from District 8-5A Division II this season are Ennis, Forney, Royse City, and Crandall.
At halftime, Crandall had a 16-7 lead over Greenville. But, then in the third quarter, the Pirates outscored the Lions by a count of 22-7 to put this game safely in the win column for the home team.
The stars in this game for Crandall were as follows:
Jamonte Gordon-West: 14 of 25 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns/eight carries for 42 yards and one touchdown.
Chris Abron: 18 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Andrew Anderson: five carries for 49 yards.
Samuel Omosigho: two receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown/intercepted two Greenville passes.
Luke Moffitt: six receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown/three carries for 15 yards and one touchdown/one completed pass for 17 yards.
Markel Robinson: three receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown.
Crandall defense: caused four Greenville turnovers in this game.
Crandall offense: gained 470 yards of total offense in this game (220 yards rushing and 250 passing).
