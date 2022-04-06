Scurry-Rosser’s Garrett Hill recently received a special basketball accolade.
Hill was named All-Region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
For the season, Hill averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 steals. He also connected on 40 three-point shots during the 2021-2022 season.
This season, Hill led Scurry-Rosser to the outright District 18-3A Title. It marked Scurry-Rosser’s first outright district title in boys basketball since the 2000-2001 season. The Wildcats finished this season with a 25-7 overall record.
