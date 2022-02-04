The Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team lost to Terrell by the count of 67-30 on Jan. 25 at Terrell High School.
With this loss, the Lady Lions fall to 16-13 overall and 2-7 in District 13-4A play.
The Lady Tigers built up a sizable double-digit lead early in this game and after that they never looked back on their way to victory.
Notable performers for Kaufman in this game were as follows:
Piper Wilburn: 12 points and four rebounds.
Hailee Woody: five points and three steals.
Aubre Prox: four points.
Reece Yager: five rebounds.
Paige Garmon: five rebounds.
Lillie Reven: four rebounds.
Keira Drake: five rebounds.
Note: The Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team did not play a game on Jan. 28 due to a District 13-4A bye night.
(0) comments
