The varsity track teams at Kaufman High School should be proud of their performances at Kaufman’s Golden Lion Relays on March 4. They produced some outstanding results at their annual home track meet. Some of the other teams at the meet were Crandall, Sunnyvale, and Wills Point.
The Kaufman varsity girls won the team title at the Golden Lion Relays with 188 points.
Varsity girls
Top performers on the girls team at this meet for Kaufman were as follows:
Ellie Galan: first place in 3,200 meters and 1,600 meters--12:10.23 and 5:38.37 respectively
Alondra Campa: first place in 800 meters 2:31.37, fourth place in 400 meters—time of 1:05.19, and fourth place in pole vault—7’6”.
Shyanne Tilson: first place in 100-meter hurdles— 17.00 seconds and third place in 300 hurdles— 51.99 seconds, and sixth place in high jump—4’6”.
4x400 Relay Team: (Idally Acosta, Katharine Elzner, Amaiah Morales, and Ellie Galan)—finished in first place— 4:22.60
4:200 Relay team ((Perkins, Morales, Garmon and Keeleigh Leatherwood—third place (1:54.31).
4X100 Relay Team (Acosta, Elzner, Tilson, and Leatherwood)—third place (52.72 seconds).
Sabree Stubbs: first place in discus – 112’7”.
Barbara Ruiz: second place in 3200 meters – 12:38.41.
Brisseida Valles: second place in 100 hurdles: 17.12 seconds and fourth place in 300 hurdles — 52.40 seconds.
Idally Acosta: sixth place in 100 meters — 13:41 seconds and fifth place in pole vault at 7’0”.
Amaiah Morales: second place in 200 meters — 28.21 seconds and fifth in long jump—14’5”.
Joselyne Sanchez: fourth place in 3200 meters — 12:50.45 and fourth place in 1600 meters- 5:47.79.
Evelyn Ramos: second place in high jump with 4’8”.
Alaysia Perkins: second place in long jump—14’9” and fourth place in 200 meters—28:43 seconds.
Paige Garmon: sixth in 200 meters— 29.12 seconds and fifth in shot put—28’10”
Savannah Pasquinelli: fourth place in shot put— 29’3” and sixth place in discus- 90’7”.
Jaira Garcia: sixth in 1600 meters—6:10.19
Varsity boys
The Kaufman varsity boys team finished in second place in the team standings with 166.5 points.
Edwin Rivera first place in 3200 meters and 1600 meters—10:40.26 and 4:49.72.
Dalys Chandler: first place in long jump—18’5”
Brayson Gomez: fifth place in 100 meters at 11.96 seconds.
Kyndall Trudeau: third place in 200 meters—24.30 seconds and fourth in triple jump—37.9”
Max Terry: second place in discus—126.5”
Caleb Longernecker: third place in discus—124’0”
Branden Matthews: sixth place in discus—108’2”
Cruz Garcia: fourth place in 400 meters—58.24 seconds and fourth place in the long jump—18’2”.
Adan Gutierrez: second place in 800 meters—2:05.49 and second place in 1600 meters—5:00.78.
James Rayas: fourth in 800 meters—2:12.78 and sixth place in 1600 meters (5:08.97).
Yahir Flores: second place in 3200 meters—11:08.76
Blake Earnheart: second place in 110 hurdles—17.34 seconds and fourth place in 300 hurdles—46:02 seconds.
Hayden Robbins: fourth place in 110 hurdles—18.18 seconds.
4X100 Relay: Jesse Crutcher, Bronson Chavez, Brayson Gomez, and Kyndall Trudeau—finished in third place—45.15 seconds.
4X200 Relay: Chavez, Dalys Chandler, Trudeau, an La’Damian Bailey: finished in third place (1:37.05).
4x400 Relay: Chavez, Crutcher, Gomez, and Garcia: finished in fourth place—3:45.59.
High jump: third place, Dalys Chandler with 5’6”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.