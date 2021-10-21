The Kaufman Lion tennis team used a workman like effort to win the area playoff championship over a tough Bullard High School squad on Oct. 15. The team won with an overall score of 15-4. This playoff matchup took place at Van High School.
After some hard-fought victories in doubles play, Kaufman had built a sizable 6-1 lead.
In singles action, Kaufman pulled away to victory lane.
The Kaufman tennis team piled up nine victories in their singles matches (five for the boys and four for the girls).
Top players in this playoff matchup for Kaufman were Eli Frosch receiving the MVP award, Cristian Gutierrez and Cody Hunter both received Low Scorer awards, Natalya Morales and Tabatha Morales both received the Heart awards. Congratulations to the Lions tennis team!
