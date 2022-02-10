The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats varsity girls basketball team secured some solid victories over Palmer (62-16) and Corsicana Mildred (47-38) on Feb. 1 and Feb. 5 at Palmer High School and Corsicana Mildred High School respectively.
With these victories, the Lady Wildcats, who have already clinched a playoff spot, improve to 19-8
overall and 11-2 in District 18-3A play.
Again Palmer, the Lady Wildcats routed the Lady Bulldogs thanks in large part to an excellent defensive performance.
The Lady Wildcats’ smothering press defense, which was led by Chloe Fisher, Cheyenne Vick, Jordi Whittington, Emily Story, and Baylen Bodiford, completely shut down the Lady Bulldogs in this game The Lady Wildcats were led in the Palmer game by the following players:
Hannah Word: 20 points.
Whittington: 12 points.
In the Mildred game, a strong second quarter of play by the Lady Wildcats proved to be the difference that would lead the Lady Wildcats to win.
In the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Eagles by a count of 19-8 to take charge in the game.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Mildred game were as follows:
Word: 13 points.
Whittington: 12 points.
