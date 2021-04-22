In business-like manner, the Kaufman Lion tennis teams dominated play at the District 13-4A tournament on April 12-13 at Kaufman High School.
In the varsity boys team division, Kaufman defeated second place Sunnyvale High School by a total score of 82.5 points to 20. In the varsity girls division, Kaufman defeated a tough Farmersville team by a score of 67.5 points to 57.5. By winning the girls singles District Title, Yadira Rodriguez clinched the overall championship for the Lady Lions. In the JV boys division, Kaufman defeated second place Sunnyvale by a score of 102.5 points to 20 while the Kaufman JV girls defeated second place Farmersville by a score of 102.5 points to 10.
This is the ninth straight district title for the varsity girls and the eighth consecutive district title for the varsity boys tennis teams at Kaufman High School.
According to Kaufman Head Coach Michael Lott, individuals or a doubles team finishes first or second in their division at district advances to the Class 4A Region II Tournament. Then, if an individual or doubles team finishes first or second in their division at the Regional Tournament, then they will advance to the UIL State Tournament. The Class 4A Region II Tournament is scheduled to take place on April 26-27 at Longview High School. The UIL State Tournament is scheduled to take place on May 20-21 at Texas A&M University in College Station.
Here are the Kaufman results in each division at the District Tournament.
Varsity boys singles: District champion–Eli Frosch
Varsity boys singles: District runner up–Kayden Lengacher
Varsity boys doubles: District champions–team of Carlos Nunez/Cody Hunter.
Varsity boys doubles: finished in third place–team of Phoenix Johnson/Wyatt Moredock.
Varsity girls singles: District champion–Yadira Rodriguez
Varsity girls singles: Fourth place–Natalya Morales
Varsity girls doubles: District runners up–Amanda Hasbell/Laisha Ochoa.
Varsity girls doubles: Third place—Tabitha Morales/Samantha Barrera.
Varsity mixed doubles: District champions—Cristian Gutierrez/Emily Rodriguez
Varsity mixed doubles: District runners up—Vincente Sipriano/Jackie Rodriguez
JV boys singles: District champion—Connor Hubbert
JV boys singles: District runner up—David Harris
JV boys singles: third place—Jorge Martinez
JV boys singles: fourth place—Andrew Reven
JV boys doubles: District champions—Jacob Reschke/Nathan Salmeron
JV boys doubles: finished in third place—Albert Hernandez/Ali Hernandez
JV girls singles: District champion—Jadidiah Sandoval
JV girls singles: District runner up—Kimberly Miller
JV girls singles: Third place—Ashley Guerrero
JV girls doubles: District champions—Faith Harris/Beau England
JV girls doubles: District runners up—Samantha Escobedo/Alexandria Juarez
JV mixed doubles: District champions—Matthew Brough/Vanessa Chavez
JV mixed doubles: District runners up—Ivan Nunez/Nallely Avile
JV mixed doubles: Third place—Pierce Drake/Loralei Byous
