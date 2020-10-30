It was a clean sweep of the team titles for the Kaufman cross country teams at the Grand Saline Invitational Meet on Oct. 22.
In the varsity girls’ division, Kaufman won the team title as they had five runners finish in the Top 10 during the two-mile race. Those Top 10 race finishes were accomplished by Ellie Galan (third in a time of 12:29), Alondra Campa (fourth in a time of 12:57), Barbara Ruiz (fifth in a time of 13:02), Jocelyne Sanchez (seventh in a time of 13:12), and Sloan Wilson (ninth in a time of 13:38). Also, Kaufman’s Jaira Garcia and Madison Thurston finished 14thand 17thin the varsity race. Their race times were 14:07 and 14:22 respectively.
In the varsity boys’ division, Kaufman captured the team title thanks mainly to three Top 10 finishes by their runners during the three-mile race. Those Top 10 race finishes were produced by Edwin Rivera (third in a time of 17:28), James Rayas (fifth in a time of 18:04), and Yahir Flores (sixth in a time of 18:07). Also, Edward Rivera and Alexis Carreon finished 15thand 23rdin the varsity race. Their race times were 18:38 and 19:35 respectively.
In the JV girls’ division, Kaufman secured the team title as all of their runners during the two-mile race finished in the Top 10. Those Top 10 race performances were turned in by Maribel Tapia (first in a time of 14:40), Yulibeth Delapaz (second in a time of 14:44), Molly Burleson (third in a time of 15:02), Maya Esquivel (fourth in a time of 15:18), Alexiss Renteria (fifth in a time of 15:25), and Heather Humphrey (10thin a time of 16:41).
The Kaufman JV boys also brought home the team title on this day behind five Top 10 race finishes by their runners. The Top 10 race finishes were put together by Pierce Drake (first in a time of 20:57), Chris Pasley (fourth in a time of 21:14), Luis Aldana (sixth in a time of 21:50), Isaiah Casteneda (eighth in a time of 22:11), and David Harris (10thin a time of 22:24) Also, Kevin Lozano finished 14thduring the three-mile race. His race time was 23:15.
