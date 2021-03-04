In a strong start for the spring season, the Kaufman High School girls took first-place honors at the Crandall High School relay meet on Feb. 25.
The relay events and top results for the Kaufman track and field team at this meet are as follows.
4X1600 Meter Relay: Ellie Galan, Jaira Garcia, Madison Thurston, and Joselyne Sanchez finished in first place.
4X800 Relay: Alondra Campa, Barbara Ruiz, Jaira Garcia, and Madison Thurston finished in first place.
Sprint Medley Relay: Paige Garmon, Keeliegh Leatherwood, Katharine Elzner, and Ellie Galan finished in first place.
100 Meter Hurdle Relay: Taylor Sandberg, Shyanne Tilson, Lauren Jones, and Piper Wilburn finished in first place.
Distance Medley Relay: Joselyne Sanchez, Yesina Santacruz, Barbara Ruiz, and Alondra Campa finished in first place.
1600 Meter Relay: Kayla Sanders, Amaiah Morales, Katharine Elzner, and Ellie Galan finished in fifth place.
In the field events, the measurements were added together and scored as a relay.
Shot Put: Paige Garmon, Alaysia Perkins, and Sabree Stubbs finished in fourth place.
Discus: Sabree Stubbs, Hailee Woody, and Madalyn Kinney finished in second place.
Long Jump: Alaysia Perkins, Kayla Sanders, and Amaiah Morales finished in seventh place.
Triple Jump: Kate Elzner, Taylor Sandberg, and Keeliegh Leatherwood finished in fifth place.
High Jump: Shyanna Tilson, Katharine Elzner, and Piper Wilburn finished in fourth place.
Pole Vault: Alondra Campa, Sadie Shelton, and Piper Wilburn finished in third place.
