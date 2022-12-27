The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team has found a winning formula with recent victories over Bastrop, Greenville, Forney High School, Nevada Community, and Wills Point as solid proof.
With the 45-32 road victory over Wills Point on Dec. 20, Kaufman improved to 10-6 overall and 2-0 in District 14-4A play.
Kaufman won this game in the first half as they built up a 28-13 lead by halftime. Sometimes, an early offensive scoring surge can be the deciding factor in an important game. Also defensively, Kaufman was playing at a high level as evidenced by the fact that they limited the Lady Tigers to single digit points in the first, second, and fourth quarters.
Top players for Kaufman in the Wills Point game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: 14 points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Piper Wilburn: nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Lillie Reven: nine points and five rebounds.
Kaylee Wrenn: seven points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Kiersten Thomas: seven rebounds.
Zoey Prox: eight rebounds and two steals.
