The Kaufman Lion cross country team traveled to Canton to participate in the Canton Invitational Meet on Sept. 11.
When it was over, Kaufman had definitely proven to be the best team at this meet, especially during the varsity races.
In the varsity boys division, Kaufman won the team title easily as five of their runners finished in the top ten of the three-mile race. The top ten medalists for Kaufman were Edwin Rivera (second place overall in a time of 16:30), Yahir Flores (third place overall in a time of 16:46), James Rayas (fourth place overall in a time of 17:05), Adan Gutierrez (eighth place overall in a time of 17:29), and Edward Rivera (ninth place overall in a time of 17:30).
Alexis Carreon and Pierce Drake completed the varsity boys team on this day for Kaufman. Carreon and Drake finished 18th and 19th overall in times of 18:20 and 18:21 respectively.
In the varsity girls division, Kaufman ruled the day by capturing the team title as four of their runners finished in the top ten of the two-mile race The top ten medalists for the Lady Lions were Kathryn Tucker (first place overall in a time of 12:01), Barbara Ruiz (second place overall in a time of 12:41), Madison Thurston (sixth place overall in a time of 13:09), and Kadence Wolfe (seventh place overall in a time of 13:14).
Molly Burleson and Alexiss Renteria completed the varsity team on this day for Kaufman. Burleson and Renteria finished 22nd and 35th overall with times of 13:57 and 14:27 respectively.
The Kaufman JV boys won the team title as well behind six top ten finishes. The team was led on this day by Alan Sanchez (first overall in a time of 18:15), Kedran Bowman (second place overall in a time of 19:34), Edgar Lozano (third place overall in a time of 19:44), Osvaldo Aldana (fourth place overall in a time of 19:45), Isaiah Castaneda (sixth place overall in a time of 19:56), and Diego Samarripa (ninth place overall in a time of 20:31).
In the JV girls division, Kaufman finished third In the team standings thanks mainly to three top ten finishes. Top performers were Kiana Huerta-Perkins (first place overall in a time of 15:00), Valerie Escobedo (sixth place overall in a time of 15:24), Crystal Torres 910th place overall in a time of 15:41).
In the middle school division, Kaufman’s Rylie Stone won the individual girls overall little with a time of 12:44. Another notable performance for Kaufman at this meet was turned in by London Townsend. She finished in third place overall with a time of 13:38. The Kaufman girls middle school team finished second in the overall standings.
In the middle school boys division, Kaufman finished fourth in the team standings due in large part to a top ten performance by Sebastian Ramirez. Ramirez finished ninth overall individually in a time of 12:32.
The Kaufman cross country teams will run next at the Longview Pine Tree meet on Sept. 17.
