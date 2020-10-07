The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat varsity volleyball team is in the midst of what could be a magical 2020 season. As of Oct. 2, their record stands at a sparkling 17-1 overall and 9-0 in district play. Also, as of Sept. 29, the Wildcats are ranked fifth in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A state poll and have already clinched a playoff berth. The leaders of this outstanding team are junior Becca Jestis (540 assists for the season), senior Hannah Mote (219 digs and 130 kills), Chloe Sims (165 digs), senior Jillian Tillet (114 kills), junior Emily Story (117 kills), and junior Hannah Word (130 kills and 160 digs). These are the players Scurry-Rosser turns to under pressure. With this proven group of players on the roster this year, Scurry-Rosser has the firepower to make a long playoff run. Will they do that? Time will tell. The girls are trying to win their third straight district title. Their main competition for the title is Eustace, also a state-ranked team. But the good news for the Wildcat fans is in their first district matchup on Sept. 22, Scurry Rosser defeated Eustace in four sets. So, the Wildcats have a one-game lead in the District 18-3A standings as both of these teams come down the home stretch of the regular season. A talent rich team like Scurry Rosser wants to leave a legacy at the school that will be remembered for years to come. How can they do that? A long playoff run will do the trick quite nicely. So, with the playoffs on the near horizon, the sky is the limit for this team. “Although this season has been different, the girls have pushed through and started out strong," Head Coach Taryn Mitchell wrote to the Herald. "Our first goal for this year is to be district champions for the third year in a row. I am so proud of these girls and the hard work they put in each day. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season."
Scurry-Rosser volleyball getting set for magical season
- By Michael Morrill Herald Reporter
