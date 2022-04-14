Kaufman’s Jackie Rodriguez recently signed a college scholarship offer to play tennis at Collin College located in Plano.
Rodriguez currently sits in third for all-time wins for the Kaufman Lions tennis program. She has accumulated an overall record of 197-72 during her high school tennis career.
She is a four-year letterman for the Kaufman tennis program and she earned first team All-District accolades during the 2021 team tennis season. She is also two-time regional tournament qualifier in spring tennis (2021 and 2022). Finally, she helped Kaufman qualify to the 2020 UIL State Final Four in team tennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.