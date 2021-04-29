The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat baseball team used a dramatic rally to defeat Palmer 7-6 on April 20.
But then on April 26, they lost to playoff-bound Blooming Grove by a count of 11-0.
With these results, Scurry-Rosser has a current record of 5-14-1 overall and 4-8 in District 18-3A play.
On April 20, a dramatic last at rally by Scurry-Rosser helped them defeat Palmer by a count of 7-6. This win also vaulted Scurry-Rosser into serious playoff contender status.
Entering the bottom of the seventh and final inning, Scurry-Rosser trailed Palmer 6-2. But, in that last at bat, the Wildcats offense staged an exciting and thrilling come back as they scored five runs to win the game.
In that memorable seventh inning, Scurry-Rosser got RBIs from Caden West (two RBI single to left), P. Williams (RBI infield single) and Kaden Bradshaw (game winning walk off RBI infield single). The other run for Scurry-Rosser registered in this final frame came via a Palmer error.
Then, on April 26, Blooming Grove shut out Scurry Rosser by a count of 11-0. At press time, there were no stats available on this game.
