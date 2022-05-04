The Joshua Lady Owls softball team knocked the Crandall Lady Pirates out of the playoffs as they won the bi-district playoff series between the two teams by a count of two games to one.
The results of the games in this playoff series were as follows:
Game one: Joshua High School 9, Crandall 2.
Game two: Crandall 8, Joshua 2.
Game three: Joshua 4, Crandall 2.
With these results, Crandall sees their 2022 season end with a 15-16 overall record.
In game one, Crandall got a top of the first inning run via an RBI double to center field by Kamryn Bass to take a 1-0 lead. Joshua responded by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to build a 7-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Joshua would plate a run to increase their lead to 8-1.
Crandall did push across one more run in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI double to right field by Melynnie Warren which made the score 8-2.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Owls produced the final run of the game to take the win with a score of 9-2.
In game two, Crandall fought back behind their powerful offense to even the series at one game apiece.
In this game, Crandall scored two runs in the first inning, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth on their way to victory.
Key hitters for the Lady Pirates in this game were Jodie Epperson (two hits and five RBIs including a two-run homer and a three-run homer), Bass (one hit and two RBIs including a solo homer), and Sarah Smith (three hits).
In the third and deciding game, Epperson belted a solo lead off homer to center field in the top of the first inning to put Crandall in front 1-0.
However, Joshua answered back with one run in the third inning and three in the fifth to build a 4-1 advantage.
Crandall tried to get back into the game in the sixth inning as Epperson smacked another solo homer to center field to trim Joshua’s lead to 4-2.
In the end, Crandall’s late rally would fizzle out and Joshua would go on and win the series.
