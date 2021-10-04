The Kaufman Lion tennis team shut out Farmersville by the match score of 19-0 in the District 13-4A opener for both teams on Sept. 21.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 16-1 overall on the season.
Top accolades for the Kaufman tennis team in this match up went to Laisha Ochoa (MVP and Low Scorer awards), Cody Hunter (Low Scorer award), and Amanda Hasbell (Heart award).
Kaufman won all of the matches versus Farmersville in straight sets in their dominating performance.
