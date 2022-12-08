The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats basketball team posted a 3-1 record at a tournament hosted by Athens High School on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats basketball team posted a 3-1 record at a tournament hosted by Athens High School on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
The results of the games that the team played in this tournament were as follows:
Scurry-Rosser 51 Eustace 33.
La Poynor 57 Scurry-Rosser 39.
Scurry-Rosser 45 Ennis 33.
Scurry-Rosser 46 Corsicana High School 38.
With these results, Scurry-Rosser’s overall record stands at 7-3.
