In a back-and-forth district battle, the Crandall Pirates football team emerged victorious by a count of 36-29 over the Terrell Tigers on Oct. 21 at Terrell High School.
With this exciting victory, Crandall improves to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in district play. Terrell falls to 3-5 and 2-3.
Late in the first quarter, Crandall got on the scoreboard first in this game with a 15-yard touchdown run by Chris Abron. After this touchdown, Crandall went for a two-point conversion attempt and they were successful. So, Crandall led 8-0.
Terrell would answer back with a two-yard touchdown run by Chase Bingham. The Tigers’ two-point conversion try was good making the score 8-all in the second quarter.
Crandall retook the lead on a two-yard touchdown pass from Luke Moffitt to Deondre Bowman. The extra point was booted through the uprights by Brandon Perez. So, Crandall now led 15-8.
At halftime, Crandall was in front by a score of 15-8.
Early in the third quarter, Terrell tied the game at 15-all via a a 13-yard touchdown run by Terry Davis.
But, Crandall grabbed the lead again at 22-15 thanks to a five-yard touchdown run by Abron.
Terrell fought back due to a 15-yard touchdown run by Davis. So, now the score was tied again at 22-all.
In the fourth quarter, Crandall jumped back in front 29-22 on a three-yard touchdown run by Moffitt.
But, for Terrell, a 30-yard touchdown run by Davis evened the score again at 29-all with about four minutes left to play.
With the game on the line, the Pirates came through in the clutch thanks to a seven-yard winning touchdown run by Abron at the one-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
Top offensive players in this game for Crandall were as follows:
Abron: 18 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
Andrew Anderson: 15 carries for 90 yards.
Moffitt: 17 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown. Moffitt also completed 12 of 19 passes for 126 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Bowman: three receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Sammy Omosigho: four receptions for 37 yards.
Josh Smith: three receptions for 39 yards.
AJ Mayfield: two receptions for 10 yards.
The Crandall Pirates football team will next play the Denison Yellow Jackets on Oct. 28 at Crandall High School. This game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.