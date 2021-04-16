The District 18-3A Golf Tournament had Scurry-Rosser green and while painted all over it.
The varsity boys team of Aaron Gurecky, Will Huffman, Joe Weidman, Nolan Tubbs, Beau Crews, Issac Bowels, and George Hensley won the District 18-3A Title with a combined score of 465. They won the title by some 47 strokes over the second-place team from Kemp High School.
Gurecky won the District 18-3A Individual Title by shooting a score of 93. He won the title by some five strokes over the second-place finisher from Malakoff High School.
By winning the District 18-3A Title, the Scurry-Rosser varsity golf team has earned an invite to the UIL Class 3A Region III Tournament on April 19-20 in Brenham, Texas.
The Lady Wildcats team of Lexi Duggan, Becca Justis, Madilyn Standeford, Hannah Word, and Carllee Chambless a finished close second to a good Kemp High School team at the District 18-3A Tournament. The winning margin was just six strokes (539-545 low score wins).
By finishing in the top two in the team standings, the Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcat varsity golf team has punched their ticket to the Class 3A Region III Tournament in Brenham, Texas on April 21-22.
Individually, the Lady Wildcats top player at the District Tournament was Duggan who shot a score of 134.
The District 18-3A Golf Tournament took place on April 5 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
The Scurry-Rosser golf teams are coached by Chantry McMahan Prewitt. McMahan-Prewitt is a 2010 graduate of Kaufman High School. During her senior year at Kaufman High School, McMahan-Prewitt won the UIL Class 3A Individual State Girls Golf Title. She went on to have a strong college career at Texas A&M-Commerce.
