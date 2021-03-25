The Scurry-Rosser softball team split two District 18-3A games as the Wildcats beat Kemp by forfeit and they lost to Malakoff (18-0).
On March 19, Scurry-Rosser had a rough night at the office as Malakoff won this game 18-0. The Wildcats were held to only one hit in this particular game, a double to right field in the fifth inning from Macy Orman.
This game was called after the completion of the fifth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
After these games, Scurry-Rosser’s record now stands at 8-6 overall and 2-2 in District 18-3A play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.