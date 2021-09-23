The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat varsity volleyball team recently picked up two big District 18-3A victories as they defeated Palmer and Kemp in straight sets on Sept. 14 and Sept. 17.
In their 25-12, 25-13, and 25-11 victory over Palmer, Scurry-Rosser was led individually by Hannah Word (five kills and eight digs), Emily Story (eight kills and eight digs), Lilly Drake (eight kills), and Becca Jestis (19 assists).
Then in their 25-7, 25-9 and 25-11 victory over Kemp, Scurry Rosser’s best players were Word (10 kills and six service aces), Story (eight kills), Drake (four kills), MaKenna Bragg (four kills), and Jestis (eight service aces and 24 assists).
After these matches, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 18-4 overall and 3-0 in District 18-3A play.
