The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team easily won their District 13-4A opener by a count of 66-43 over Terrell on Dec. 21 at Kaufman High School.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 7-11 overall and 1-0 in District 13-4A play.
Marquee performers for Kaufman in this game were as follows:
Nick McBride: 20 points, 18 of these points came on six successful three-point shots.
Daylon Dickerson: 13 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.
Kylevon Morrow: 12 points, all of these points came via four successful three-point shots.
Vontrell Williams: six points, five rebounds, and five assists.
