The Kemp Yellow Jackets baseball team is right in the middle of the playoff hunt in District 18-3A especially after a 4-1 victory over the reigning Class 3A state champions from Malakoff High School on March 29.
In the Malakoff game, the star for Kemp was Brayden Gibbons. Gibbons came up big for the Yellow Jackets as he pitched a no-hitter. Note: Due to his outstanding performance versus Malakoff, Gibbons will be named the Texas High School Baseball 3A Pitcher of the week according to Kemp’s varsity baseball coach, Sean Stacy.
Last season, Gibbons was named second team All-District as a pitcher
After the completion of District 18-3A games on April 5, Kemp’s record stands at 5-13-1 overall and 4-3 in District 18-3A play.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets are led so far this season by Gibbons (.351 batting average), Zach Dunn (.325 batting average), and Hayden Stevenson (.314 batting average).
Through the games of April 5, the District 18-3A baseball standings look this way: Corsicana Mildred (5-2), Malakoff (5-2), Palmer (4-3), Kemp (4-3), Eustace (4-3), and Scurry Rosser (3-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.