The Kaufman Lions varsity basketball teams have discovered a winning formula in recent games.
As of Nov. 23, the Lady Lions sit at 4-2 while the Lion Men are 2-1 so far this season.
The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team squared off against the Ennis Lady Lions on Nov. 19. It was a back-and-forth battle but in the end, Kaufman emerged victorious by a count of 41-35.
Individually, the best players on the floor for Kaufman in the Ennis game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: nine points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Paige Garmon: eight points, 10 rebounds, and three steals.
Hailee Woody: eight points.
Piper Wilburn: seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and five steals.
Then, Kaufman went up against the Blue Ridge Lady Tigers. In this game, Kaufman won comfortably at 40-25 thanks to some strong defensive work.
Key contributors for Kaufman in the Blue Ridge game were as follows:
Garmon: seven points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Lillie Reven: nine points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Keira Drake: seven points.
Wilburn: four points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Reece Yager: five points, three rebounds, and four steals.
Finally, on Nov. 23, Kaufman battled Venus High School. When this game was over, Kaufman had fought their way past Venus by a count of 39-28.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Venus game were as follows:
Wilburn: 12 points.
Prox: nine points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Reven: nine points and six rebounds.
Garmon: six points, seven rebounds, and four steals.
Yager: five rebounds and five assists.
The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team won their first two games of the season over Midlothian Heritage (40-37) and Athens (58-54) on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23 respectively.
The Midlothian Heritage game was close all the way but in the end, Kaufman prevailed.
Top players for Kaufman in the Midlothian Heritage game were as follows:
Vontrell Williams: 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Dalys Chandler: seven points.
Then on Nov. 23, Kaufman built a sizable 34-20 half time lead. It looked like they would just cruise to victory, but Athens rallied to make this game quite interesting. In the end, Kaufman did what they had to do to win the game.
The stars for Kaufman in the Athens game were as follows:
Williams: 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists.
Braxton Garmon: 12 points.
DK Jones: seven points, five assists, and zero turnovers.
