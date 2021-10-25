The Palmer Bulldogs football team was able to pull away from Scurry-Rosser in the second half of their District 7-3A Division II game on Oct. 15. The Bulldogs would eventually win this game by a count of 51-32. This game was played at Scurry-Rosser High School.
With this victory, Palmer improves to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in district play. Scurry-Rosser falls to 2-5 and 0-3 respectively.
The first half of this game was a back-and-forth battle full of action. At halftime, Palmer led 21-14.
In the second half, Palmer’s superior firepower helped them subdue this tremendous challenge from Scurry-Rosser in order to secure the victory.
Individually, in this game, Scurry-Rosser’s best players were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn: 5 of 24 for 119 yards with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
De’Shawn Wren: 10 carries for 38 yards.
Bryce Chambers: three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Rowdy Miller: one reception for 25 yards and one touchdown plus seven defensive tackles.
Ralph Miller: one touchdown reception.
Emilio Gutierrez: seven defensive tackles.
Peyton Lederman: six defensive tackles.
Sigilfredo Gomez: five defensive tackles.
Kayden Bradshaw: one interception.
Aidan Richman: one interception.
Scurry-Rosser will travel to Gateway Charter Academy on Oct. 22. This game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
