The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team split two District 13-4A games versus Quinlan Ford and Farmersville on Jan. 11 and Jan. 14.
The Lady Lions defeated Quinlan Ford by a count of 48-38 and then they lost to Farmersville by a score of 59-51 at Kaufman High School and Farmersville High School respectively.
After these results, Kaufman’s record stands at 16-10 overall and 2-4 in District 13-4A play.
The Lady Lions got off to a shaky start against Quinlan Ford. They were trailing 7-3 in the initial stages of this game. But, Kaufman regrouped in an emphatic way as they finished the first quarter on a 13-0 run which gave them a 16-7 advantage by the end of that frame.
In the second quarter, Kaufman would increase their lead to 10 points at 20-10. However, Quinlan Ford responded by closing the second quarter on a 12-3 scoring run which cut Kaufman’s lead to just one point at 23-22 by halftime.
In the third quarter, Kaufman dominated the action as they outscored Quinlan 14-2 to regain a firm hold on this game. Through three quarters of play, Kaufman led 37-24.
In the beginning moments of the fourth quarter, Kaufman saw their lead expand to a game high 16 points at 40-24. From there, Quinlan rallied a little bit as they cut into Kaufman’s lead. In the end, the Lady Lions were able to hold off the Lady Panthers and secured the victory.
Individually, Kaufman was led in this game by the trio of Aubre Prox (20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals), Lille Reven (12 points and four rebounds), and Piper Wilburn (12 points, six assists, and five steals).
Against Farmersville, Kaufman played well in the first half as they built as much as a 20-14 lead.
But, in the end, a strong fourth quarter surge by Farmersville helped them pull away for a hard-fought victory.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Farmersville game were as follows:
Wilburn: 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and six steals.
Aubre Prox: 10 points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Reven: nine points and five rebounds.
Paige Garmon: six points and four rebounds.
Reece Yager: five points and four rebounds.
