The Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team continues to play well in the non-district portion of their schedule.
Kaufman is not backing down from quality competition this season. Case in point, last week the Lions faced off against three teams that qualified for the playoffs last season.
On Dec. 8, the Lions did suffer their first loss of this season when Crandall defeated them by a count of 59-50. A slow start in the first quarter by the Lions proved to be too much for them to overcome on this night.
However, despite the loss, some of the Lion players performed well, led by Vontrell Williams (19 points and eight rebounds) Daylon Dickerson (17 points and 13 rebounds), Derek Clamon (nine points and five steals), and Dalys Chandler (five points and six rebounds).
Then on Dec. 11, the Lions bounced back with an impressive victory over West Mesquite by a count of 63-46. In this game, Dickerson had a memorable performance as he registered 32 points, 13 rebounds, and five steals. Other Lions who made strong contributions to this big victory as well were Clamon (15 points and four steals), Williams (seven points and seven rebounds), Chandler (seven points and nine rebounds), and DK Jones (two points and five assists).
The Lions built a sizable lead early in this game and from there they never looked back as they found their way into the winner’s circle.
Finally, on Dec. 12,Kaufman took on Dallas Christian. Thanks mainly to a strong second quarter of play, the Lions easily defeated the Chargers by a count of 60-38. Notable efforts in this game for Kaufman were produced by Clamon (18 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists), Dickerson (17 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists), Williams (eight points), Jones (seven points), Andrew Reven (four points), Nick McBride (four points), and Chandler (two points and seven rebounds).
After these games, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 5-1.
As for the Kaufman girls' basketball team, both of their scheduled games this past week vs Greenville (Dec. 8) and Caddo Mills—District 13-4A opener) were canceled for unspecified reasons.
