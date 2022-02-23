The Red Oak Lady Hawks basketball team defeated the Crandall Lady Pirates by a count of 44-36 on Feb. 15 in their Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff game at Ennis High School.
With this victory, Red Oak improves to 25-8. Crandall sees their season end with an overall record of 18-10.
Notable performers in this playoff game for Crandall were as follows:
Tatum West: 18 points.
Zoey Venrick: 13 points.
Makayla Hewitt: three points.
McKinlee Evans: two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.