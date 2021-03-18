The Kaufman Lady Lions softball team started District 13-4A play with games against Farmersville on March 9 and Caddo Mills on March 12. In the District 13-4A opener for both teams, Farmersville jumped out to an early lead and they never looked back on their way to a 10-0 victory. During this game, Kaufman’s offense was shut out while being limited to just three hits. The hits came from Dakota Black (single to right field in the second inning), Macie Johnson (bunt single in the fourth inning), and Maddy Wright (infield single in the fifth inning).
The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes used a late offensive scoring surge to turn a close game into a comfortable 11-4 win for them. After the top of the fourth inning, Caddo Mills led 4-0. But, then in the sixth and seventh frames, the Lady Foxes scored an additional seven runs—four in the sixth and three in the seventh to secure the victory.
For Kaufman, offensive highlights in this game came from Reece Yager (two hits and one RBI) and Alexis Smith (one hit). The Lady Lions plated three more runs in this game via Caddo Mills errors.
After these games, Kaufman’s record stands at 1-12 overall and 0-2 in District 13-4A play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.