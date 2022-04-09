The Crandall Pirates baseball team won two key District 13-5A games over Royse City on March 29 and April 1 at Crandall High School and Royse City High School respectively.
In the first game, Crandall won by a count of 6-0. In the second game, the Pirates were victorious by a count of 4-1.
After these results, Crandall’s record stands at 12-5-1 overall and 6-0 in District 13-5A play.
In the first game, the star for Crandall was Landon Phillips. Phillips threw a complete game shutout while surrendering just four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
RBIs in this game for Crandall were registered by John Jackson (two hits and one RBI), Pierce Gisler (two hits and one RBI), Dysen Hopkins (one RBI), and Cayden Goodall (one hit and two RBIs).
In the second game, Crandall scored two runs in the top of the second inning, one in the third and one in the fourth.
RBIs in this game for the Pirates were produced by Pierce Corbo (one hit and two RBIs), Jackson (one RBI), and Dylan Degroot (one RBI).
On the mound, Jackson and Caden Nachtitgall handled the pitching duties nicely as they surrendered one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
