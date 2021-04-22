On April 19, the Kaufman Lady Lion softball team used a late rally to defeated Nevada Community by a count of 12-9.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 2-19 overall and 1-9 in District 13-4A play.
Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Community looked to be in total control of this game as they had a 9-4 lead. But, then Kaufman’s offense erupted for eight big runs. When this offensive onslaught was over, Kaufman found themselves in front by a count of 12-9.
RBIs in that sixth inning for Kaufman were produced by Jocelyn Galvin (RBI single to right field), Macie Johnson (RBI bases loaded walk), Kenzie Brito (RBI single to left field), Alexis Smith (RBI bases loaded walk), Pavin Penny (RBI bases loaded walk), Maria Escobedo (RBI bases loaded walk), and Victoria Herron (RBI fielder’s choice ground ball). Kaufman also scored an additional run in this inning due to a Community wild pitch.
In the top of the seventh inning, Community tried to fight back as they loaded the bases with no one out. But Community’s comeback attempt eventually fizzled out with zero runs allowed as Kaufman’s defense dug down deep and got the outs they needed to win the game.
Other RBIs for the Lady Lions in this game were registered by Galvin (two RBI single to right field in the second inning and Smith (RBI single to center field in the fifth inning. Kaufman also plated another run in this game via a Community error in the fourth inning.
On a final note, Kaufman trailed at different times in this game by scores of 5-0, 8-2 and 9-3. But Kaufman refused to lose and the Lions found a way to win this game.
