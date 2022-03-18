The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats softball team split their first two District 18-3A games versus Corsicana Mildred and Rice High School respectively.
Corsicana Mildred defeated Scurry-Rosser by a count of 12-2 on March 8 at Corsicana Mildred High School.
A notable hitter in this game for Scurry-Rosser was Kenzie Smith (two hits and two RBIs).
On March 11 at Scurry-Rosser High School, the Lady Wildcats shut out Rice High School by a count of 10-0.
Top hitters in this game for Scurry-Rosser were Smith (three hits and two RBIs), Makenna Bragg (two hits and two RBIs), Lanie Taliaferro (one hit and two RBIs), and Emma Hitt (one hit and one RBI).
In the pitching circle, Azlan Grucholski tossed a five-inning shutout while surrendering just two hits with four strike outs and zero walks.
