The Kaufman Lions cross country teams produced some excellent results at a meet hosted by Midlothian High School on Sept. 1.
The Lady Lions won the team title in the 4A girls division at this meet while the Kaufman boys finished third in the 5A/6A boys division team standings.
Individually, the best results for the Lady Lions at this meet were turned in by the following runners:
Kathryn Tucker: second place finish with a time of 12:01.85 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Madison Thurston: sixth place finish with a time of 13:29.57 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Rylie Stone: seventh place finish with a time of 13:35.74 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Allie Page: eighth place finish with a time of 13:43.87 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Joselyne Sanchez: 12th place finish with a time of 14:04.65 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
After the race, Tucker, Thurston, Stone, and Page were awarded individual medals for finishing in the top ten.
Individually, the top results for the Kaufman boys at this meet were turned in by the following runners:
Edwin Rivera: sixth place finish wit ha time of 17:07.88 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
Edward Rivers: 17th place finish with a time of 17:45.07 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
Beau Thompson: 20th place finish with a time of 17:50.16 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
James Rayas: 38th place finish wit ha time of 18:20.49 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
Kedran Bowman: 43rd place finish wit ha time of 18:24.84 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
After the race, Edwin Rivera was awarded an individual medal for finishing in the top ten.
Overall, there were 15 schools and 134 runners competing in the 4A girls division at this Midlothian meet. In the 5A/6A boys division, there were 18 schools and 133 runners competing at this Midlothian meet.
The Kaufman Lions varsity cross country teams will run next in the UTA Regional Preview meet on Sept. 10. This meet is scheduled to take place at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
