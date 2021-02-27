Kaufman High School cheer recently competed in the National Cheerleaders Association virtual game day competition, taking second in the medium varsity division. The team filmed their competition to submit to the national competition.
Senior Keeleigh Leatherwood and junior Raimey Penny are members of the squad. This year's coaches are Landy Viben Hetmer, varsity cheer, and Kristen Manning, JV cheer.
