The Kaufman Lions tennis team challenged 6A Mansfield High School in a dual match on Feb. 1 at Mansfield High School.
The best results for Kaufman came in boys doubles and mixed doubles.
The Kaufman boys doubles team of Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher won their match against a solid Mansfield High School team with an exciting third set super tie breaker. The final score of this match was 2-6, 6-2 and 10-6.
In mixed doubles, the Kaufman team of Cody Hunter and Jackie Rodriguez won their match in straight sets over a strong Mansfield High School team. The final score of this match was 7-5 and 6-4.
The dual match with Van High School, which was scheduled for Feb. 4 at Van High School, ended up being cancelled due to the inclement weather.
The Kaufman Lions tennis team will next be in action on Feb. 11 when they play in a tournament hosted by Tyler Legacy High School.
(0) comments
