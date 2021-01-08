Recently, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat varsity boys basketball team registered two more big victories over Malakoff Cross-Roads High School (61-23), and Palmer High School (59-32).
These games took place on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 respectively.
In the non-district Cross-Roads game, Scurry-Rosser built up a sizable early lead, and from there they coasted home for the victory.
Top performances for the Wildcats in this game were turned in by Jaxon Jonas (25 points—15 of these points came on three-point shots), Garrett Hill (18 points—15 of these points came on three-point shots), and Terrell Blanton (16 points).
Then, against Palmer in a District 18-3A game, a dominant second half of play helped Scurry-Rosser break open a close contest and go on to a comfortable victory. In the second half of this game, Scurry-Rosser outscored Palmer by a count of 36-13.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in this game were Jonas (19 points—six of these points came on three-point shots), Blanton (12 points), Hill (12 points—six of these points came on three-point shots), and Christian Lopez (nine points).
After the big victory over Palmer, Scurry-Rosser’s Head Coach James Hill was very proud of his team.
“Defense set the tone for us in the second half," Hill said. "Our kids showed a lot ofheart and hustle, and they were really flying to the ball.”
After these games, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 8-4 overall and 2-1 in District 18-3A play.
The Scurry-Rosser girls Wildcat basketball team was in action several times recently as well. On Dec. 29and 30, the Lady Wildcats squared off against Alba Golden and Maypearl High School in non-district action. Then, on Jan. 2, they played against Palmer High School in an important District 18-3A game.
The Wildcat girls went 1-2 in these game with a victory over Alba Golden (40-27) and losses to Maypearl (54-29) and Palmer (39-35) respectively.
Scurry Rosser is currently 2-3 in District 18-3A play.
