Scurry-Rosser freshman Addison Truly won the 1A-4A division race at the Ennis Lions Den Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 18.
Truly, who is quickly making a name for herself at the high school cross country level, won this race by some 17 seconds over the second-place finisher from the Dallas Shelton School.
Truly set a new personal best time of 13:12 in winning this big race.
Other notable performances for the Lady Cats at this meet were turned in by Kate Whitsitt (23rd place finish in a time of 15:13), Icelyn Lopez (37th place finish in a time of 16:21), Kayla Duncan (38th place finish in a time of 16:24), and Reagan Kinsey (43rd place finish in a time of 16:43). It should be noted that each of these ladies as well set new personal best times in this race.
In the varsity boys 1A-4A division race, Scurry-Rosser was led individually by Nolan Tubbs (10th place finish in a time of 19:52), George Hensley (19th place finish in a time of 20:17), Ben Zeleta (27th place finish in a time of 20:54), Simon Zeleta (46th place finish in a time of 22:05), and Cole Hartzel (56th place finish in a time of 23:28).
Also, Cash Crews and Colin Maharra completed the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys cross country team at this Ennis Meet. Crews finished 60th in a time of 24:05) while Maharra came in at the 74th place position as he set a new personal best time at 26:07).
In the team standings, the Scurry Rosser varsity girls team came in fourth place out of a six-team field while the varsity boys team landed at sixth place out of a 11-team field.
The Scurry-Rosser varsity cross country team will run next the Mustang Stampede Meet which is set to be hosted by Life Waxahachie High School on Sept. 23.
