The Crandall Lady Pirate varsity volleyball team won two key District 13-5A matches over Royse City and West Mesquite on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 respectively.
After these results, Crandall stands at 4-3 in District 13-5A play.
The Lady Pirates defeated Royse City in an exciting five set match thanks to the strong individual performances of Leah Gardner (11 kills and nine blocks) and Ari Gonzalez (16 kills and three blocks).
More players who contributed heavily in this match for Crandall were Jodie Epperson (three service aces, 10 digs, and five kills). Muna Nnadozie (five blocks), Reese Pipkin (34 assists one service ace, and 15 digs).
Then, in a straight sets victory over West Mesquite, Crandall was led by Gardner (13 kills and four blocks), Gonzalez (12 kills), and Amaya Mayfield (five service aces and 12 digs).
