The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats golf team produced a solid performance at the Class 3A Region III tournament on April 20 through April 21 at the Brenham Country Club.
Overall at the regional tournament, the Lady Wildcats finished sixth as a team out of a field of 16.
Individually, the team’s top player at the regional tournament was Hannah Word who finished in 19th place out of a field of 91 players. Also, Becca Jestis and Lexie Duggan tied for 50th place.
The players on the 2021-2022 Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats varsity girls golf team are Word, Jestis, Madilyn Standeford, Duggan, and Carlee Chambless.
