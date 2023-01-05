The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats boys basketball team went undefeated in the Crossroads Classic on De. 29 and Dec. 30 with victories over Alba Golden High School (58-24) and Neches High School (69-28).
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 9-7 overall and 1-0 in District 18-3A play.
For Scurry-Rosser, a balanced scoring attack was key against Alba Golden. In this game, five different players for the Wildcats scored seven points or more. Those players were Baylin Caves (12 points), Cagle Peavy (nine points), Kayden Bradshaw (nine points), Grayson Hill (seven points) and Lincoln Wagner (seven points).
Against Neches High School, the offensive load for Scurry-Rosser was carried by Parker Williams (12 points), Bryce Chambers (11 points), Bradshaw (10 points), Caves (eight points), and Matthew Crews (eight points)
