The Crandall Pirates baseball team lost twice to the Forney High School Jackrabbits by counts of 3-0 and 8-0 on April 26 and April 29 respectively at Crandall High School and Forney High School.
With these losses, Crandall is now 16-11-1 overall and 9-5 in District 13-5A play. Forney High School is now 21-7-1 overall and 12-2 in District 13-5A play.
In the first Forney High School game, the Rabbits scored two runs in the second inning and one in the third on their way to the victory.
The Jackrabbits got a strong pitching performance from Aiden Simms who worked six full shutout innings while surrendering just two hits with 10 strike outs and two walks. Ryan Dickey got the save in this game with one inning of work while giving up zero runs on one hit.
Offensive bright spots for Crandall in this game came from Pierce Corbo (one hit), Tyler Miller (one hit), and Dysen Hopkins (one hit).
Despite the loss, Landon Phillips pitched a solid game for the Pirates as he surrendered three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
In the second Forney High School game, the Jackrabbits’ bats came out swinging as they scored five runs in the third inning, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to secure the win.
On the mound, Forney received a sharp pitching performance from Jake White. White worked five plus shutout innings while surrendering just two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
For Crandall, their offense in this game came from Corbo (one hit) and Phillips (one hit).
The baseball playoff teams this year out of District 13-5A are Forney High School (12-2), North Forney (12-2), Dallas Highland Park (10-4), and Crandall (9-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.