The Kaufman Lady Lions softball team is piling up some early victories in the 2022 season.
On Feb. 22, Kaufman rallied to defeat Mesquite High School by a count of 9-7 at Kaufman High School. The key hit for Kaufman in this game was delivered by Abeni Nava as she swatted a three-run homer to give Kaufman the lead for good at 9-7.
Then, the team played in the Richardson ISD tournament on Feb. 24 through Feb. 26. Overall, the team posted a 4-0 record in the tournament with victories over Rowlett High School (9-3), Richardson Pearce (14-4), Lake Highlands (7-3), and Dallas Woodrow Wilson (11-4).
In the Rowlett game, the top hitters for Kaufman were Pavin Penny (one hit and two RBIs), Reece Yager (three hits and one RBI), Jocelyn Galvan (one hit and one RBI), Nava (one hit and one RBI), and Kenzie Brito (one hit and one RBI).
In the Richardson Pearce game, notable performances for Kaufman were turned in by Brianna Cordero and Dakota Black (high slugging percentage in this game for both players).
Against Lake Highlands, key hitters for Kaufman were Nava (two hits and two RBIs) and Danielle Whittiker (one hit and three RBIs).
In the Dallas Woodrow Wilson game, key contributors for Kaufman were Penny (two hits and two RBIs), Whittiker (one hit and two RBIs), Galvan (one hit and one RBI), Nava (two hits and one RBI), Britio (three hits and two RBIs) and Macie Johnson (two hits and one RBI).
After these results, Kaufman has a 7-3 overall record.
