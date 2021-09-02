Led by their explosive offense, the Crandall Pirates football team overpowered Jacksonville High School by a count of 51-36 in the 2021 season opener for both teams on Aug. 27 at Crandall High School.
The difference in this game was an early first quarter scoring burst by Crandall. The Pirates built a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Jacksonville fought hard for the rest of the game, but they never could fully recover from this initial barrage of points from the Pirates.
Among Crandall’s top performers in this game were senior quarterback Jamonte Gordon-West (13 of 18 passing for 220 yards and four touchdowns), junior running back Chris Abron (21 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns), junior wide receiver Luke Moffitt (five receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns), sophomore wide receiver Josh Smith (five receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown), and junior wide receiver Deondre Bowman (two receptions for 14 yards and one touchdown).
Overall, Crandall produced 436 yards of total offense (220 passing and 216 rushing), 15 first downs, and seven touchdowns.
Up next, the Pirates face cross-county rival Kaufman High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
