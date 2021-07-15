Attention, Kaufman tennis fans. Here is a player to watch out for during this upcoming tennis season: Jackson Haynes.
Haynes played a starring role for the Kaufman Lions at Kilgore High School’s singles-only summer tennis tournament on July 10. This tournament was another stop on the East Texas Tennis Circuit’s schedule.
Haynes, who will be an incoming freshman to Kaufman High School this year, won the seventh-ninth grade division at this Kilgore tournament.
Also, during this past weekend, other Kaufman Lion tennis players who produced some noteworthy results in tournaments a little closer to home were Kadyn Osborne and Faith Harris. Osborne and Harris participated in what are called UTR tournaments in Waxahachie and Garland respectively. A UTR Tournament (Universal Tennis Rating) is one where a player may play opponents from different age groups but the skill level ratings of the players in the match are very similar.
Osborne registered a second-place finish at the Waxahachie UTR Tournament while Harris posted a fourth-place finish at the Garland UTR Tournament.
In upcoming events, Kaufman High School will host a UTR Tournament on July 17.
In the East Texas Tennis Circuit, Hallsville High School and Tyler Legacy High School will host tournaments on July 16, and Anna High School will host a tournament on July 17.
