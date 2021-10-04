With the District 13-4A meet fast approaching, Kaufman cross country team runners wants to test themselves against some higher classification competition.
With that in mind, the Kaufman cross country team traveled to compete in a meet hosted by Sulphur Springs High School on Sept. 25 in a meet was loaded with strong 5A and 6A teams.
Kaufman’s Edwin Rivera produced a headline worthy performance at this meet, capturing the individual title in the 5A/6A division against some top-quality competition. Other Kaufman varsity boys who ran strong on this day were Yahir Flores (sixth place overall), James Rayas (11th place overall), Edward Rivera (13th place overall, and Adan Gutierrez (18th place overall)
The Lady Lions top performers at this meet at this meet were Katie Tucker (second place overall), Barbara Ruiz (fourth place overall), Joselyne Sanchez (12th place overall), Madison Thurston (16th place overall), and Kadence Wolfe (17th place overall).
Molly Burleson completed the Kaufman varsity girls team at this meet, finishing in 22nd place overall.
Competing in the 5A/6A division, Kaufman finished second in the varsity girls and varsity boys team standings at this meet.
In the JV girls division, Kaufman won the team title thanks in large part to top 10 performances from Valerie Escobedo (fourth place overall) and Maribel Tapia (seventh place overall).
In the JV boys division, Kaufman placed second in the team standings as they were sparked by top 10 performances from Pierce Drake (first place overall) and Edgar Lozano (sixth place overall.
The Kaufman cross country teams will run next at the Eustace Bulldog Invitational Meet on Sept. 30.
