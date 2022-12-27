In the District 14-4A opener for both teams, the Wills Point Tigers varsity boys basketball team defeated Kaufman by a count of 62-58 on Dec. 20 at Wills Point High School.
With the loss, Kaufman falls to 3-14 overall and 0-1 in District 14-4A play.
Led by the trio of Jaylen Asher (19 points), Kody Alexander (18 points), and Blake Marical (11 points), Wills Point was able to hold off Kaufman to get the victory.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Wills Point game were as follows:
Noah Glick: 16 points and four steals.
Tacameron Adams: 11 points and five rebounds.
DK Jones: 10 points, nine assists, and four rebounds.
Hudson Lucas: seven points.
