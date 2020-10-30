The Kaufman Lady Lion varsity volleyball team swept Terrell in straight sets on Oct. 20. This match was also significant because it was Senior Night for the five senior players on the Kaufman team this season.
Also, it should be noted that Kaufman has already clinched a playoff berth.
With the victory over Terrell, Kaufman is currently 11-12 overall on the season and 6-5 in District 13-4A play.
Top performances in the Terrell match for Kaufman were turned in by Piper Wilburn (100% serving percentage on six attempts), Lilly Lancaster (12 kills and 14 digs), Lexi Esparza (.333 hitting percentage on seven attempts and 2 blocks), and Kate Elzner (2 blocks).
