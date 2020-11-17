In a game with huge playoff implications attached to it, the Royse City Bulldogs football team rolled past the Crandall Pirates by a count of 45-22 on Nov. 13.
With the victory, Royse City improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 8-5A Division II Zone A play. Crandall falls to 3-3 and 1-2 respectively.
Royse City jumped out to a 35-8 halftime lead and they never looked back on their way to victory. From the start of this game, Royse City was firing on all cylinders on offense. Case in point, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown on the very first play of the game—a 63-yard run by Champ Petty-Dozier.
Individually, Royse City’s key offensive players in this game wereChamp Petty Dozier (five carries for 120 yards and one touchdown), Joe Veracruz (22 of 29 for 301 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions), Ketron Jackson (seven receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns), Sir Hill (six receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown), Sam Mitchum (two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown/15 carries for 54 yards), and Tyson Neighbors (seven carries for 68 yards.
For Crandall, their main offensive players in this game were Chris Abron (25 carries for 219 yardsand two touchdowns, Markel Robinson (5 carries for 44 yards), and Jamonte Gordon-West (6 of 18 for 54 yards.). Also, defensively for Crandall, Mason Daugherty had a big 35-yard interception return which ultimately set up a short touchdown run by Chris Abron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.